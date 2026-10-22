Útok Ruska dokazuje, že jeho postoj se po jednáních s USA nezměnil, říká Zelenskyj
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dnes 22. října 2026 v 13:26
Čas čtení 2:16

Útok Ruska dokazuje, že jeho postoj se po jednáních s USA nezměnil, říká Zelenskyj

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Útok Ruska dokazuje, že jeho postoj se po jednáních s USA nezměnil, říká Zelenskyj
Zdroj: TASR

Ukrajinský prezident Volodymyr Zelenskyj vyjádřil názor, že se podle něj postoj Kremlu k válce nezměnil.

Ukrajinský prezident Volodymyr Zelenskyj ve čtvrtek uvedl, že postoj Kremlu k válce se nezměnil, což potvrzuje skutečnost, že Rusko zaútočilo balistickými raketami na Ukrajinu krátce po středečních jednáních amerického vyslance Steva Witkoffa s prezidentem Vladimirem Putinem. O tom informuje agentura TASR na základě Zelenského

Three waves of ballistic missiles have been launched at Kyiv by Russian “humanitarians” since yesterday evening. They used 21 missiles. Unfortunately, numerous sites across the city have been hit and damaged: ordinary residential buildings, energy facilities, infrastructure at one of the railway stations and the metro, shopping malls, and businesses. Even a monastery is among the damaged sites. Our emergency services are working at all the affected locations. Twelve of our regions came under Russian attack overnight. In Kyiv and across the regions, 34 people were injured, including five children. As of now, two people have been confirmed killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Almost immediately after another round of talks, Russia launched a pointed attack. This means there has been no real change in its attitude toward everything that is happening. It is important to keep trying to find the right solutions to end this war. But when Russia responds to negotiations with ballistic missiles, real pressure on Russia is needed to bring about different steps – steps toward ending the killing. Stronger air defenses and the rapid delivery of missiles, the ability to destroy ballistic missile launchers, sanctions over the war – all of this must be in place. I am grateful to everyone who sees the situation for what it is and acknowledges the reality. The aggressor deserves to be treated accordingly. Ukraine deserves support. People's lives deserve protection. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine!

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 22, 2026 " target="_blank" rel="noopener">příspěvku na síti X.

„Téměř bezprostředně po dalším kole jednání Rusko spustilo cílený útok. To znamená, že jeho postoj k tomu, co se děje, se ve skutečnosti vůbec nezměnil,“ napsal ukrajinský lídr.
Zelenskyj také dodal, že je důležité pokračovat v hledání správných řešení k ukončení této války. „Pokud však Rusko reaguje na jednání balistickými raketami, je třeba na něj vyvinout skutečný tlak, aby změnilo své chování a začalo podnikat kroky směřující k zastavení zabíjení,“ konstatoval.

Ukrajinský prezident tvrdí, že je nutné zajistit silnější protivzdušnou obranu a rychlé dodávky raket, schopnost ničit odpalovací zařízení balistických raket a sankce v souvislosti s vedením války. Agresor si podle něj zaslouží, aby s ním bylo zacházeno tak, jak se chová; Ukrajina si zaslouží podporu a životy lidí ochranu.

22. října 2026 v 9:11 Čas čtení 1:31 Příměří na Ukrajině bylo na dosah, zmařila ho Trumpova dohoda s Ruskem. Říká Petr Pavel Příměří na Ukrajině bylo na dosah, zmařila ho Trumpova dohoda s Ruskem. Říká Petr Pavel

Od středečního večera podle slov Zelenského „ruští humanisté“ provedli tři vlny útoků, při nichž použili 21 raket. Zasaženy a poškozeny byly obytné budovy, energetická zařízení, nákupní centra, podniky a infrastruktura na jedné železniční stanici a v metru. Při útocích v Kyjevské oblasti zahynuly dvě osoby a dalších 34 utrpělo zranění, včetně pěti dětí.

Zelenskyj v tomto příspěvku označil Rusy za „humanisty“, a to poté, co stejné označení použil ve středu Witkoff na adresu Putina. „Tolik mluvíte o tom, jaký je můj prezident, prezident Trump, humanista. I vy jste humanista, pane, a za to vám vzdávám hold, oceňuji to a ještě jednou vám děkuji,“ řekl zvláštní vyslanec šéfovi Kremlu.

Witkoff označil jednání s Putinem v Petrohradu za konstruktivní. Trump byl po jejich středečním setkání optimistický a prohlásil, že vyjednavači jsou k ukončení války „možná nejblíže, než kdykoli předtím“. Kreml naznačil, že je „v zásadě“ otevřený obnovení trojstranných rozhovorů za účasti obou stran a Spojených států.

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