Francii zachvátily nepokoje: Historická radnice skončila v plamenech, policie hlásí 1 200 zatčených
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Daniel Zbudila/refresher.sk
dnes 18. října 2026 v 10:00
Čas čtení 3:13

Francii zachvátily nepokoje: Historická radnice skončila v plamenech, policie hlásí 1 200 zatčených

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Francii zachvátily nepokoje: Historická radnice skončila v plamenech, policie hlásí 1 200 zatčených
Zdroj: TASR/AP/Jeremias Gonzalez

Francie se v sobotu ponořila do jedné z nejničivějších vln pouličního násilí za poslední roky. Podle ministerstva vnitra vyšlo do ulic 550 tisíc a podle odborů až 800 tisíc lidí.

To, co začalo před měsícem na středních školách v chudých severních předměstích Paříže jako protest proti chybějícím učitelům a zanedbaným třídám, definitivně přerostlo v obrovskou celonárodní revoltu.

Hněv z vysokých životních nákladů, škrtů a sociální nerovnosti vyhnal v sobotu do ulic napříč celou Francií statisíce lidí. Zatímco ministerstvo vnitra odhadlo účast na 550 tisíc demonstrantů (z toho pětina přímo v metropoli), odborový svaz CGT trvá na tom, že protestovalo až 800 tisíc občanů.

Mírové pochody však v několika metropolích zastínilo masivní násilí, které ministr vnitra Laurent Nuñez připisuje radikální levici.

Pád věže v Limoges a obsazování úřadů

Nejstrašlivější záběry přišly ze západu země, z města Limoges. Skupina maskovaných vandalů tam během demonstrací zaútočila na historickou radnici z roku 1883 a zapálila ji. Krátce před 21:00 se před šokovanými obyvateli zřítila věž radnice a plameny zdevastovaly celou střešní konstrukci.

„Je to katastrofa. Je mi z toho smutno. Je to nepředstavitelné a nepřijatelné. Proti protestům nic nemám, ale zapálit budovu? To je už příliš,“ citoval deník Le Parisien jednoho z místních svědků. Primátor města Guillaume Guérin prohlásil, že bezpečnostní složky přestaly zvládat situaci již odpoledne, pachatelům však vzkázal, že spravedlnosti neujdou. K přímým útokům na administrativní budovy došlo také ve městech Marseille a Lille, kde rozzuřený dav násilím pronikl přímo do prostor městských radnic.

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Zdroj: refresher.sk
Doporučil/a: Daniel Zbudila/refresher.sk
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